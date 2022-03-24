Swiss Open Badminton: PV Sindhu enters second round

Basel: In badminton, India’s double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu entered the second round of women’s singles at the Swiss Open Badminton tournament at St. Jakobshalle in Switzerland. Former world champion, Sindhu defeated Line Kjaersfeldt of Denmark by ‘21-14, 21-12’. Sindhu will face Neslihan Yigit of Turkey in the second round.

Other ace Indian players, Saina Nehwal, Kidambi Srikanth, Parupalli Kashyap and Ashmita Chaliha also entered the second rounds. Saina Nehwal defeated Yaelle Hoyaux of France by ‘21-8, 21-13’ and Ashmita Chaliha defeated Leonice Huet of France by ‘ 19-21, 21- 10, 21-11’ in the first round of Women’s Singles. Saina will face Kisona Selvaduray of Malaysia while Chaliha will meet eighth-seed Kirsty Gilmour of Scotland in the second round.

Also Read; ‘Sister appreciation post’: Alia Bhatt shares throwback picture with Shaheen from Maldives trip

In the Men’s Singles, Kidambi Srikanth defeated Danish Mads Christophersen by ‘ 21-16, 21-17’ and e Parupalli beat Enogat Roy of France by ‘ 21-17, 21-9’ in the first round. Seventh seed Srikanth will play Christo Popov of France while Parupalli will face top seed Viktor Axelsen of Denmark in the next round.