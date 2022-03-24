UK to provide Ukraine with 6,000 missiles; More Strela missiles are heading to Kiev

Boris Johnson, the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, has announced that Britain will send 6,000 anti-tank and high explosive missiles, as well as $33 million in financial aid, to Ukraine’s military. In a statement, Johnson said that ‘the United Kingdom will work with our allies to strengthen Ukraine’s defences as they turn the tide of this conflict’.

On the eve of NATO and G7 summits scheduled to discuss the Russian invasion, the announcements were made. While unveiling the new support package for Kyiv, the British leader said: ‘We cannot and will not stand by while Russia grinds Ukraine’s towns and cities into dust. The United Kingdom will work with our allies to step up military and economic support to Ukraine, strengthening their defences as they turn the tide in this fight,’ he added.

Moreover, German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock said on Wednesday (March 23) that additional supplies of Strela missiles are on the way to Ukraine after delays in deliveries. Communist East German armies had previously been armed with Strala missiles.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine prompted Germany to reverse its policy of not supplying weapons to conflict zones, but the Ukrainian government has been frustrated by the delays. Bundestag lower house of parliament member Baerbock said, ‘I can clearly state that further Strela deliveries are on their way. As one of the largest arms suppliers in this situation, it does not make us proud; however, it is what needs to be done to assist Ukraine.’