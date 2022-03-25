10-minute delivery service of Zomato, Chennai Police to meet executives for explanation

The recent announcement by Zomato that 10-minute deliveries will be available shortly has caused a stir, with some critics pointing out how this would put more pressure on delivery staff. The Chennai Police Department has announced that they will be contacting regional Zomato representatives to inquire about their new 10-minute food delivery service.

The issue was considered at the daily meeting of the Chennai Police Commissioner. It was decided to ask Zomato for an explanation as to how the delivery agents’ safety would be maintained. To discuss this, a meeting with Zomato representatives will be scheduled.

The meeting with Zomato will be headed by Chennai Additional Commissioner of Traffic, and it will be arranged soon. According to police sources, food delivery agents commit a considerable number of traffic violations as a result of the current delivery pressures.