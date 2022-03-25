9.11 crore vaccine doses administered to 15 to 18 age group in India

New Delhi: A of 9.11 crore vaccine doses were administered to the age group of 15 to 18 years in the country. Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare Dr Bharati Pravin Pawar informed this in a written reply in Lok Sabha. The minister said that adequate Covid-19 vaccines are made available to the States and Union Territories to administer precaution doses for adult and vaccination of children who are 12 years and above.

Covid-19 vaccination for The Union government launched the mass vaccination drive on January 16 last year. In the first phase healthcare workers (HCWs) were vaccinated. Frontline workers (FLWs) were vaccinated in the second phase from February 2, 2021.The third phase began on March 1 for people over 60 years of age and those aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions. Vaccination for all people aged above 45 began on April 1, 2021 and people aged 18 and above from May 1 last year. The next phase of vaccination has commenced from January 3 this year for adolescents in the age group of 15-18 years.