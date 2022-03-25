Commodity Market: Gold trades marginally higher

Mumbai: Price of gold surged marginally in the commodity market for second day in a row. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 51,767 per 10 gram, up by Rs 99 or 0.19%. Silver futures were trading Rs 70 or 0.10% higher at Rs 68,264 per kg.

In the Kerala market, price of sovereign gold reached at Rs 38,560, up by Rs 200 per 8 gram. One gram gold is trading at Rs 4820, higher by Rs 25.

In the international market, price of spot gold remained firm at $ 1,943.75 per ounce. US gold futures were up 0.4% to $ 1,944.40. Among other precious metals, silver was up 0.1%to $ 25.08 per ounce, palladium surged 1.5% to $ 2,549.34 per ounce and platinum shed 0.3% to $ 1,016.99. Holdings of the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, SPDR Gold Trust, stood at 1,087.66 tonnes, its highest since February 26, 2021.