Date of Oman Desert Marathon announced

Muscat: The Oman Desert Marathon will be held on November 26, 2022. The marathon organized by Tamkeen Sports is considered one of the toughest multi-stages self-sufficient desert running races in the world.

A total of 165 km is covered in the event in 4 stages. More than 200 sprinters from across the globe will participate in the event. This is the 8th edition of the event.

This year the event will feature for the second time a Kids Race 2 km, a 5 km Family Run and a 10 km Cross Country Run, as well as accommodation and camping options for those wanting to spend a weekend in the region.