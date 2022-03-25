Dubai based airline to increase flights to India from April 1

Dubai: Emirates Airline has decided to increase the frequency of flights to and from India from April 1. The Dubai based air carrier will be operating 170 weekly flights to 9 cities in the India.
Emirates will be operating the following flights:
Mumbai- 35 weekly flights
New Delhi- 28 weekly flights
Bengaluru – 24 weekly flights
Chennai- 21 weekly flights
Hyderabad- 21 weekly flights
Kochi- 14 weekly flights
Kolkata – 11 weekly flights
Ahmedabad- 9 weekly flights
Thiruvananthapuram- 7 weekly flights
The airline has also extended its flexible booking policies till May 31, 2022. Customers travelling in First and Business Class with Emirates from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi can avail complimentary chauffeur drive service to the airport and on arrival at select locations within the airline’s global network. Customers travelling in premium cabins and Emirates Skywards members in select membership tiers will also have access to Emirates’ exclusive lounge experience in Dubai and select airports around the world.
