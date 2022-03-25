Dubai based airline to increase flights to India from April 1

Dubai: Emirates Airline has decided to increase the frequency of flights to and from India from April 1. The Dubai based air carrier will be operating 170 weekly flights to 9 cities in the India.

Emirates will be operating the following flights:

Mumbai- 35 weekly flights

New Delhi- 28 weekly flights

Bengaluru – 24 weekly flights

Chennai- 21 weekly flights

Hyderabad- 21 weekly flights

Kochi- 14 weekly flights

Kolkata – 11 weekly flights

Ahmedabad- 9 weekly flights

Thiruvananthapuram- 7 weekly flights

The airline has also extended its flexible booking policies till May 31, 2022. Customers travelling in First and Business Class with Emirates from Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mumbai and New Delhi can avail complimentary chauffeur drive service to the airport and on arrival at select locations within the airline’s global network. Customers travelling in premium cabins and Emirates Skywards members in select membership tiers will also have access to Emirates’ exclusive lounge experience in Dubai and select airports around the world.