Kangana Ranaut might be a celebrity, but she is also an accused in a case: Mumbai court

Kangana Ranaut may have professional obligations, but she cannot forget that she is a defendant in the Javed Akhtar defamation case, according to magistrate RR Khan of the 10th Metropolitan Magistrate Court in Mumbai.

Magistrate Khan observed, ‘Till date, the accused has not appeared for framing of a particular offence though the matter was specifically kept for her appearance for framing of particulars of the offence. Per contra, the accused is dictating her own terms for the trial of this case in the manner she likes. Admittedly, the accused cannot claim permanent exemption as of right. The accused has to follow the established procedure of law and terms and conditions of her bail bonds. No doubt, being a celebrity, the accused has her professional assignments but she cannot forget that she is an accused in this case’.

As per the documents, Ranaut had appeared on two occasions, once at the period the case was taken on board and the second for presenting charges of prejudice against the court. ‘Till date the accused has not appeared with an intent to cooperate with the court for the trial of allegations levelled against her’, the court said.

Further, the magistrate added, ‘Keeping in view the earlier conduct of the accused as per the record of the case, non-framing of particulars of the offence till date and strong agitation of complainant regarding willful absence of accused are the grounds which compel this court for non-exercise of judicial discretion in favour of the accused at least at this juncture’.

On Tuesday, the magistrate denied star Kangana Ranaut’s request for a permanent exemption. The investigation into Akhtar’s case has reached a point where charges against Ranaut must be filed. Advocate Rizwan Siddique represented Ranaut, while Jay Bharadwaj represented Akhtar. The matter will be heard again on April 7.