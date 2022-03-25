Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agastya Nanda spotted on the set of ‘ Archie comics ‘

Zoya Akhtar’s upcoming ‘live-action musical adaptation’ of Archie comics has released set pictures and it’s looking quite promising, as paparazzi spotted Khushi Kapoor, Suhana Khan, and Agasthya Nanda hanging out together. In their costumes and attire, the newbies looked different. In the upcoming project, the three are anticipating making their acting debut.

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana, Sridevi’s daughter Khushi, and Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter Agasthya Nanda. Khushi wears copper-colored hair with short bangs on her forehead. Meanwhile, Betty from Archies is a bright blonde with short bangs. Besides the baby blue shirt and brown skirt, she was wearing a chunky knit vest on top. On the other hand, Suhana flaunted deep, dark hair, in Veronica’s classic style. She wore a black dress with a hoodie. She was seen walking with Navya Naveli Nanda, Agasthya’s elder sister.

Agasthya was seen wearing a dark brown polo shirt with curly hair. Zoya Akhtar and Agastya Nanda’s mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda were also spotted on the sets. Tiger Baby and Graphic India will produce the ‘live-action musical adaptation’ of Archie comics’ film.