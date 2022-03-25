Man attempts to row 2,000 km on rafting boat from Phuket to meet wife in Mumbai

A Vietnamese man attempted to row 2,000 kilometres (1,240 miles) on a rafting boat from Thailand to India to meet his wife. The 37-year-old Ho Hoang Hung set off from Phuket, Thailand, in an inflatable rubber dinghy with water and instant noodles but no navigation equipment, with the intention of crossing the Bay of Bengal towards the start of cyclone season.

Ho was found by a fishing boat in the Similan Islands, roughly 80 kilometres off the Thai mainland, on Wednesday and was rescued by the navy’s maritime security unit. According to a naval officer, the man was brought into custody on Thursday after being rescued off the Thai coast.

As per Captain Pichet Songtan of the Thai Maritime Enforcement Command Centre, Ho informed officials he was trying to see his wife, who works in Mumbai after they had been separated for two years because of Covid travel restrictions.

Also Read: Reuters journalist dies by suicide in Bengaluru, 3 suicide notes found

The captain said that the individual was found without a map, compass, GPS or change of clothes, as well as a limited supply of water. He had first flown to Bangkok but found that without a visa he could not travel on to India. Hence he took a bus to Phuket, where he acquired the dinghy.

After setting out on March 5, he had made only modest progress in the two weeks before being found. Thai officials said that Ho will be returned to Phuket for additional interrogation.