Mobile phone exports from India to surge by 75%

New Delhi: Mobile phone exports from India will cross $ 5.7 billion in this fiscal year ending March 31, 2022. The exports will increase by 75% from $ 3.16 billion in 2020-21. The India Cellular and Electronics Association (ICEA) has revealed this.

Mobile phones from India were primarily exported to South Asia, Africa and parts of Middle East and Eastern Europe. Apple and Samsung are the major players in the exports.

ICEA said that the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme launched by the union government on April 1, 2020 has supported the exports. PLI scheme was launched to increase India’s share in global exports and attracting global companies. The smartphone PLI saw participation from five global companies — Samsung, Foxconn Hon Hai, Rising Star, Wistron and Pegatron — and Indian companies, including Lava, Bhagwati (Micromax), Padget Electronics, UTL Neolyncs and Optiemus Electronics.

Union government has allotted Rs 40,951 crore between 2020-21 and 2025-26 for the scheme. It is also expected that during this period, nearly 8 lakh new jobs (2 lakh direct and 6 lakh indirect jobs) will be created in the country.