NATO warns Russia it cannot win nuclear war

NATO warned Russia on Wednesday that Russia’s operation in Ukraine might escalate into a nuclear conflict between Moscow and the West.

‘Russia should halt its hazardous and irresponsible nuclear rhetoric,’ NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said during a news conference. ‘However, there should be no mistake about our willingness to protect and defend allies against any threat at any moment.’

‘Russia must recognise that it can never win a nuclear war,’ he said on the eve of a Western military alliance summit in Brussels. ‘NATO is not a party to the conflict; it gives assistance to Ukraine but is not a party to the fight.’

‘NATO is not going to send soldiers into Ukraine… It is critical to provide assistance to Ukraine, and we are doing so. At the same time, it is critical to keep this dispute from escalating into a full-fledged war between NATO and Russia,’ he added.