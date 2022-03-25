Nepal Airlines Corporation to resume flights from this Indian city

Mumbai: Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) will resume Mumbai-Kathmandu flights from March 27. NAC will operate three weekly flights on Sunday, Wednesday and Friday. The air carrier will deploy its Airbus 320 on this route.

Also Read; Dubai based airline to increase flights to India from April 1

The national air carrier of Nepal also announced ‘Buy 2 (tickets), Get 1 Free ‘ for passengers. Under the campaign, every third passenger in a group of three will get a waiver in the base fare on April.