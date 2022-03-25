Okinawa Autotech launches Okhi-90 electric scooter in India

Mumbai: Gurugram-based electric automobile makers, Okinawa Autotech has launched Okhi-90 electric scooter in India. It is priced at Rs 1.21 lakh. The company is expecting to sell 50,000 units of its newly-launched scooter model Okhi-90 by the next fiscal year. The company founded in 2015 is the second-largest EV scooter maker in the country. It has sold almost 1 lakh units in the outgoing fiscal year.

The new electric scooter is powered by a removable 72V 50 AH lithium-ion battery. The battery offers a range of 160 km per charge and a speed of 80-90 km per hour. It also features in-built navigation, digital speedometer, Bluetooth connectivity, mobile charging USB-port, geo-fencing and secure parking. The scooter also has 16-inch aluminium alloy wheels, a boot capacity of 40 litres and CBS braking.