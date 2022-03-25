POCO X4 Pro 5G will launch in India on March 28

POCO has set the bar for mobile innovation with its newest smartphone, the POCO X4 Pro 5G, which offers a flagship-level experience at MWC Barcelona in 2022.

Following a successful global launch, the smartphone maker has revealed its arrival in India via social media. The launch date for the POCO X4 Pro 5G in India has been planned for March 28. At 12 pm, the company’s official YouTube account will broadcast the inaugural ceremony live.

According to reports, the POCO X4 Pro 5G will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor with an Adreno 619 graphics processor. It will have a 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 360Hz touch sampling rate, as well as a peak brightness of 1100 nits.

A 5000mAh battery with 67W rapid charging capabilities will power the POCO X4 Pro 5G. The X4 Pro 5G is likely to include a 64MP led triple camera configuration, with 8MP ultra-wide and 2MP Macro sensors and a 16MP front camera. A side-mounted fingerprint sensor, an IR blaster, a 3.5mm audio connector and twin stereo speakers with 5G capability are among the other features.

Globally, POCO X4 Pro 5G was released for EUR 299 (approximately Rs. 25,300) for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model, and EUR 349 (about Rs. 29,500) for the 8GB + 256GB model.