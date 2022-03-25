President Kovind awards President’s Colour to INS Valsura in Gujarat

In Jamnagar, Gujarat, President Ram Nath Kovind presented the renowned President’s Colour to the Indian Naval Ship (INS) Valsura this morning. The President’s Colour is awarded to a military unit in honour of outstanding service to the country in war and peace.

President Ram Nath Kovind said it was a ‘moment of immense satisfaction and pride’ for him as the Supreme Commander of the Indian Armed Forces. He stated that INS Valsura has a long history of professional competence and has performed admirably in its responsibilities.

A formal march was staged to commemorate the event, and a 150-men guard of honour was presented to the President. The main training station of the Indian Navy, INS Valsura, was founded in 1942. It is tasked with providing electrical, electronics, weapon systems and information technology training to officers and sailors of the Indian Navy, Coast Guard and friendly foreign governments.

President Ram Nath Kovind was greeted warmly at the Air Force Station in Jamnagar when he arrived this morning. The President was welcomed by the Governor of Gujarat, top ministers, local members of parliament, and district authorities. President Kovind arrived in Gujarat on Wednesday for a two-day visit.