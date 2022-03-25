‘Respectful’ moment about Ukraine to be featured at Oscars ceremony

Hollywood’s A-list celebrities will gather for the Academy Awards live telecast on Sunday to celebrate the movies, as well as pay tribute to the victims of the Russian bombardment in Ukraine. The Oscars organizers provided few details on Thursday, but said there would be a moment during the ceremony to acknowledge the invasion, which has killed thousands of people and forced a quarter of Ukraine’s 44 million citizens to leave their homes.

‘While we want the night to be fun and celebratory (and) we want it to be an escape, this is a tumultuous time around the world,’ Will Packer said Thursday at a press conference, adding the COVID-19 pandemic is also a concern.

According to him, the show will acknowledge those issues and communicate them in a respectful manner. According to Wanda Sykes, one of three female comedians who will host the show, producers have ‘something planned that we love’ to address the situation in Ukraine. She characterized it as ‘organic and thoughtful’.

Earlier this month, Oscars co-host Amy Schumer told the New York Times that she proposed inviting Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to appear via satellite, but the producers rejected her request. ‘It`s not me producing the Oscars,’ she said on ‘The Drew Barrymore Show’. On Thursday, Packer did not rule out an appearance by Zelenskyy.’The show is still in production, so that’s not something we can definitively state at this point,’ he said.