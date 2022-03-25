Reuters journalist dies by suicide in Bengaluru, 3 suicide notes found

Shruti Narayanan, a 35-year-old Reuters journalist who was found dead in her flat in Kasaragod, Vidyanagar Chala Road, Bengaluru, had three suicide notes seized from her home. She allegedly hung herself when her husband, Aneesh was away from home.

According to her brother Nishanth, Shruti had written three suicide notes before taking her life – one for her husband, the second for the police and the third for her parents. She went on to explain why she was relieved to be free of her husband’s torment.

Shruti wrote to her husband in a note dated March 20: ‘I am going to end my life and two people would be the happiest. You and I. I am happy because I am escaping this torturous life and you will be happy because you will not have me in your life’.

As per sources, she also stated that no one can stand his (Aneesh’s) torment for more than 20 minutes and if he marries again, he should marry a deaf and blind woman so that she would not have to hear or watch him abuse her.

Shruti’s husband Aneesh was accused of keeping checks on her by installing concealed cameras. Reportedly, they two argued regularly as Shruti was allegedly paying a portion of her money to her parents’ residence every month.

In a note to her parents, she wrote, ‘If I live, it will be a reason of sorrow for you every day. But if I die, your sadness will last only for a few days’.

The Whitefield police in Bengaluru have charged Aneesh with abetment to suicide (Section 306 of the IPC) and cruelty (Section 498 A of the IPC).

Shruti and her husband Aneesh had been married for five years and lived in a Bengaluru flat known as Nallurhalli Mayfair. On the day Shruti was found dead, her husband Aneesh was gone at Taliparamba, a municipality in the Kannur region of Kerala.