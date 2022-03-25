DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSGulf

Saudi Arabia destroys 6 drones launched by Houthi rebels

Mar 25, 2022, 11:08 pm IST

Riyadh: The Royal Saudi Air Defense Forces (RSADF) intercepted and destroyed 6 explosives-laden drones launched  by Houthi rebels in Yemen targeting southern part of Saudi Arabia. The Arab Coalition forces led by Saudi Arabia made it clear that it will defend the Houthi rebels’ attempts to target civilians in Saudi Arabia.

Yemen’s civil war began in 2014 when the Houthis seized the capital Sanaa. Tens of thousands of people have died and millions have been displaced in the civil war. The United Nations has called it the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

