Senior Congress leader Thalekkunnil Basheer passes away

Thalekkunnil Basheer, a senior Congress politician and former Member of Parliament, died on Friday morning in Thiruvananthapuram at the age of 77. He has been ill for the past few months.

Basheer, a prominent Muslim figure in Kerala Congress, served in the Lok Sabha for two terms from 1984 to 1991. He had previously served as a member of the Rajya Sabha from 1977 to 1984.

In 1977, Basheer was elected to the state legislative assembly from the Kazhakootam constituency. However, he resigned as a lawmaker a few months later. He was a law graduate who had also served as the general secretary and a member of the executive committee of KPCC.

Also Read: Recent study reveals tuberculosis can induce premature cellular ageing

Basheer wrote numerous Malayalam novels, including ‘Velicham Kooduthal Velicham’ (Collection of Articles), ‘Rajeev Gandhi: Surya Thejassinte Ormakku’, ‘Mandelayude Nattil; Gandhijiyudeyum’ (Travelogue), and ‘K Damodaran Muthal Berlin Kunjananthan Nair Vare’.

The demise of the Congress leader was mourned by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and Opposition Leader V D Satheesan.