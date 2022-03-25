‘Stop maligning our daughter’s name’; Sushant’s former manager Disha Salian’s family writes to Prez Kovind

The parents of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s former manager Disha Salian have made a last-ditch appeal to President Ram Nath Kovind, claiming that their daughter’s name is being maligned for political reasons. They said that the frequent harassment had made their lives so miserable that they had contemplated suicide.

In their letter to the President, the parents specifically mentioned Union Minister Narayan Rane and his son Nitish Rane, and demanded that the harassment stops.

‘We (my wife and I) have written to the country’s most powerful people, pleading with them to stop politicians from maligning our daughter’s name. We have also sent the same appeal to Hon’ble Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, Home Minister Shri Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Shri Uddhav Thackeray, Leader of Opposition Shri Devendra Fadnavis, and Chief Justice of Mumbai High Court.’ Disha’s father said.