Vivek Agnihotri claims Bhopalis are assumed to be homosexuals; Digvijaya Singh responds.

Digvijaya Singh, a senior Congress leader, has slammed Vivek Agnihotri, the director of Kashmir Files, for his controversial remark that ‘Bhopalis’ are commonly assumed as homosexuals because of their ‘nawabi desires.’

Following the viral video interview, the director of Kashmir Files has been criticized for his remark. He said, ‘I am from Bhopal, but I do not call myself a Bhopali because that carries a certain connotation. If someone calls himself a Bhopali, it generally means that person is a homosexual.. someone with ‘nawabi ‘fantasies.’

According to Digvijaya Singh, ‘This may be your experience, Vivek Agnihotri ji, but it is not the experience of the citizens of Bhopal. I’ve lived in Bhopal and worked with people since 1977, but I’ve never heard anything like this. Wherever you stay, there’s always an influence of the company you keep.’

The Kashmir Files is based on the exodus of Kashmiri Pandits during the insurgency in Kashmir in 1990. The movie depicts the genocide of the Kashmiri Pandit community through video interviews with first-generation victims.