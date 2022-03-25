Western countries to boost aid for Ukraine

Western leaders who gathered in Brussels on Thursday agreed to beef up their forces in Eastern Europe, expand military aid to Ukraine, and impose sanctions on Russia, which has now been invading and bombarding its neighbour for a month.

New battle groups for four Eastern European states were revealed at an unusual summit of the transatlantic alliance NATO, G7 affluent nations, and European leaders to face the continent’s biggest military crisis since the Balkan wars of the 1990s.

The sanctions blacklists of the United States and the United Kingdom have been enlarged. Several countries offered new military and humanitarian aid, as well as pledges to accept refugees. In addition, the EU was planning to announce plans to wean itself off Russian energy.