10-year-old sets world record by bending herself in a tyre and performing yoga

Raja Sri, a 10-year-old girl from Tamil Nadu set a new world record by bending her body in the centre of a tyre for 100 metres in contemporary rolling mode while executing Laghu Vajrasana. The girl has received a lot of praise for combining both Laghu Vajrasana and Kanda Parandasana over a distance of 100 metres by squeezing into a tyre.

Daughter of Sudalai Vel and Kalaiyarasi, Raja Sri is a class 6 student at a private school in Virudhunagar. She has been trained at a yoga school since the age of five due to her strong interest in the practice.

Meanwhile, for the last seven months, Sri has been preparing for a 100-meter run while bending her body inside a tyre and practising yoga, with the goal of achieving a world record by combining Laghu Vajrasana with Kanda Parandasana.

The little girl was honoured with a certificate and medal by the supervisors of the Nobel Book of Records in appreciation of her new achievement. She was also applauded and encouraged by the yoga teacher who instructed her, as well as her parents and fellow classmates.

Earlier, a nine-year-old Indian boy achieved a new world record by becoming the world’s youngest certified yoga instructor. According to Guinness World Records, Reyansh Surani, who is from India and resides in Dubai with his family, set the record by getting his yoga certification at the age of 9 years and 220 days.