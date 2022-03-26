A ‘mine-like object’ was discovered off the Black Sea!

Turkish authorities warned sea vessels not to approach a ‘mine-like object’ found in the Black Sea near Istanbul. Divers found the object following a Russian warning that mines had drifted away from Ukrainian ports. The Turkish defense ministry announced on Twitter that its team had secured the object and was preparing to deactivate it.

The object was first spotted by fishermen near a docking area in the upper Bosphorus strait – through which the Black Sea drains – and reported to the Coast Guard, the Directorate General of Coastal Safety told Reuters. Nevertheless, a spokesperson for the directorate confirmed that authorities issued a radio notice to boats informing them the object was believed to be ‘shaped like a ball with hornlike protrusions’ and would probably be a mine.

Turkey shares its Black Sea border with Russia and Ukraine, which Russia invaded last month. According to the Russian spy agency, several mines dislodged from cables near Ukrainian ports on Monday, a claim Kyiv dismissed as disinformation and an attempt to block access to parts of the sea. The Black Sea is an important shipping lane for grains, oil, and oil products.