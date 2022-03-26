Akshay Kumar jokingly says, ‘Kashmir Files ne meri film ko bhi duba diya’; Vivek Agnihotri reacts

The Kashmir Files, directed by Vivek Agnihotri has left Akshay Kumar impressed. Vivek was praised by the Bollywood actor for bringing the truth about one of the most tragic events to light. He also joked about how the film has affected the box office performance of his most recent flick, Bachchan Pandey.

On Friday, Vivek took to his Twitter handle and shared a clip of Akshay Kumar, saying, ‘The Kashmir Files came like a huge wave in the country that shook all of us. Wo aur baat hai ki meri picture ko bhi dooba diya (It’s a different thing that it has also sabotaged my own film)’. Reacting to the video, Vivek added, ‘Thanks Akshay Kumar for your appreciation for #TheKashmirFiles’.

Akshay had previously hailed Anupam Kher, the actor of The Kashmir Files, for his outstanding performance in the film.

Hearing absolutely incredible things about your performance in #TheKashmirFiles @AnupamPKher

Amazing to see the audience back to the cinemas in large numbers. Hope to watch the film soon. Jai Ambe. https://t.co/tCKmqh5aJG — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 13, 2022

The Kashmir Files is unstoppable at the box office. The film, which is based on the flight of Kashmiri Hindus, has experienced a dramatic increase in box office receipts since its debut, and the Vivek Agnihotri-directed picture has already surpassed the Rs 200 crore mark in just two weeks. The collection has established a new standard for films released after Covid.