As Belize, the Bahamas, and Jamaica ponder severing links with the British monarchy, Britain’s Prince William has stated that he supports and respects any decision made by Caribbean states about their future.

William, Queen Elizabeth’s grandson, acknowledged the shifting connection between the three Caribbean governments and the Crown at the end of a journey with his wife Kate highlighted by protests about the heritage of the British Empire.

‘I know you’re all looking forward to commemorating 50 years of freedom – your Golden Anniversary – next year,’ he said in an address in Nassau, the Bahamas’ capital.

‘And, as Jamaica celebrates 60 years of freedom this year and Belize celebrates 40 years of independence last year, I’d like to state unequivocally that we support and respect your decisions about your future. Relationships change. Friendship lasts.’

His speech is the strongest indication that the royal family will support the three nations’ decision to remove the queen as their head of state, following Barbados’ decision last November.

Typically, Buckingham Palace states that such matters are for local residents and politicians to determine.

During her 70 years on the throne – a milestone that the tour was intended to commemorate – Elizabeth has watched as former British colonies severed links, but she still reigns over 15 kingdoms, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s tour, on the other hand, has shone a focus on the Caribbean’s dwindling support for the monarchy. Throughout the journey, there have been protests and requests for Britain to pay reparations and apologise for slavery.

Meanwhile, at a meeting on Wednesday, Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness informed William explicitly that his country desired to be ‘independent.’

Some British media have also criticised public relations gaffes such as the royals shaking hands with Jamaican youngsters through wire fences and other appearances, which the Daily Mirror newspaper called as ‘tone-deaf’ gaffes since they appeared to be a throwback to colonial days.

The tour’s tribulations have reflected broader questions about the royals’ role and future in Britain, following the scandal of a US sex abuse lawsuit involving the queen’s second son, Prince Andrew, which was settled last month, and criticism of the institution from William’s younger brother, Prince Harry.