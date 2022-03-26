CBI commences probe; Names 21 accused of armed rioting in Birbhum violence case

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), has begun its probe into the violence in West Bengal’s Birbhum, and has named 21 accused in connection with the case. A 15-member CBI team, including CFSL experts from Delhi, led by DIG ranked officer joined the Birbhum killing case, which is monitored by a Joint Director-level officer.

Eight people, including two children, were charred to death earlier on Tuesday after a mob set houses on fire in Bogtui village in Birbhum district following the killing of local Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Bhadu Sheikh. This incident has stirred a political row with the BJP escalating its attack on the TMC. The accused have been named under Sections 147, 148, 149, and other Sections in the FIR on suspected offence of armed rioting, ANI report said. Earlier in the day, officials of the probe agency’s forensic team reached the Bogtui village in Rampurhat to investigate the matter.

Earlier on Friday, the Calcutta High Court handed over the Birbhum violence case to the CBI and asked the state government-appointed Special Investigation Team (SIT) to stop its investigation and hand over all documents and arrested people to the central agency. Stating that ‘full cooperation’ must be extended to the CBI, the High Court directed the probe agency to file a primary investigation report during the next hearing on April 7.

Earlier this week, West Bengal Chief Minister and TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee hit back at the BJP and said that the incident was an attempt to defame her government. Banerjee visited the Bogtui village on Thursday and met the kin of those killed in the violence. She handed over a cheque of Rs five lakh to the kin of those killed in the violence.