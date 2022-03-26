CM Stalin visits UAE, in talks with the government to garner fresh investments for state

Authorities said a meeting between Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin and the United Arab Emirates administration in Dubai on Friday covered a wide variety of topics, including food processing, textiles, and renewable energy.

According to an official statement, Stalin met with the UAE Minister of Economy, Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri and Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi at the Dubai International Financial Centre and discussed making investments in Tamil Nadu in various areas.

Food processing, textiles, renewable energy, electric cars, auto components, and the potential for boosting economic relations between the UAE and Tamil Nadu, particularly in the field of Micro Small and Medium Enterprises, were among the topics covered.

The Chief Minister emphasised Tamil Nadu’s favourable business environment and asked the two UAE Ministers to visit the state, as well as a delegation of investors.

Tamil Nadu Industries Minister, Thangam Thennarasu and other key officials were also present. Stalin landed in Dubai on Thursday for a four-day visit, his first official trip outside India since taking office as Chief Minister in May 2021. The Tamil Nadu Pavilion at the Dubai Expo 2022 was also inaugurated by the CM.