Congress to launch three-phase campaign to protest against price increases from March 31

The Congress is preparing to launch a three-phase campaign named ‘Mehngai-mukt Bharat Abhiyaan’ in response to rising fuel and other commodity prices. From March 31 to April 7, the party plans to hold rallies and protest marches across the country as part of this nationwide campaign.

The Congress will mark March 31 as Gas Cylinder Shaheedi Diwas in the first phase of the campaign. LPG domestic cooking gas prices were increased by Rs 50 per cylinder earlier this month, putting a direct blow on household kitchens.

Party workers and common people will garland LPG cylinders, beat drums, and ring bells to call the attention of the ‘deaf BJP government to the insurmountable spike in the prices of cooking gas, petrol, and diesel,’ according to Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala. From April 2 to 4, the Congress will hold sit-in protests and marches across the country at the district and block level.

Surjewala added that on April 7, the party will hold Mehngai-mukt Bharat demonstrations and marches in all state headquarters with the help of social and religious organisations, NGOs and the common man.