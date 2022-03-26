Country to ease entry rules from April 1

Singapore City: The Singapore government has decided to relax the entry rules for international passengers. The new entry rule will come into force from April 1.

As per the new entry rules, all fully vaccinated passengers will be permitted to enter Singapore without securing entry approval or travelling on a dedicated Vaccinated Travel Lane (VTL) flight. They will be exempted from mandatory quarantine. But, they must submit a Covid-19 test result taken 2 days before their departure.

Also Read: UAE based airline announces new flight service

Travellers who are not fully vaccinated will have to self-isolate for seven days at their ‘declared place of accommodation’ and will also have to take PCR test.

Singapore Airlines has announced that it would no longer operate designated VTL flights from 1 April. Singapore has been using the VTL system since September 2021 to allow vaccinated visitors to avoid quarantine when arriving in the country. Civil Aviation Authority of Singapore (CAAS) has issued 348,518 vaccinated travel passes to travellers from these countries and regions to enter Singapore between September 8, 2021, and March 16.