Did you know that there is one and only Oscar who won the award which is his namesake ?

Hollywood’s biggest night is the Oscars, and the annual gala generates enough buzz to keep cinephiles up until the very end. As the final countdown for the 94th Academy awards begins, we have some fascinating trivia for you. Since 1927, the Academy Awards have given the prestigious golden trophy to actors, actresses, and directors and have generated some remarkable moments. How else can you celebrate Hollywood’s biggest night of the year besides watching the show and watching your favorite celebrity walk the red carpet? Enjoy some Oscar trivia with your fellow Oscar fans!

Did you know that only one person named Oscar has won the award in 94 years of history? Oscar Hammerstein II is the only person named Oscar who has ever won the Academy Award. Having been nominated twice, he won the award both times.

In 1942 Hammerstein and composer Jerome Kern won the Grammy for the song ‘The Last Time I Saw Paris’ and he won a second Grammy in 1946 for ‘It Might As Well Be Spring’ for the film ‘State Fair’ with his long-time collaborator Richard Rodgers, with whom he delivered a string of Broadway musical mega-hits. Rodgers and Hammerstein are best known for their collaborations with composer Richard Rodgers, who composed Oklahoma!’, ‘Carousel’, ‘South Pacific’, ‘The King and I’, and ‘The Sound of Music’.

Over the course of his long career, he co-wrote over 850 songs and brought American musicals to a new level of maturity by popularizing stories, rather than the lighthearted entertainment they were previously known for. According to the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences database, several other Oscar nominees have gott Oscar nominations over the years, but none have got the same luck as Hammer. Oscar Lagerstrom, Oscar Homolka, Oscar Millard, and Oscar Brodney are among the Oscars who have been nominated in the past.