Google Play Store banned this app! Get the details here…

Google has removed this banned app from the Play Store. Uloz is the application that has been removed from the Play Store. Uloz is a file-sharing platform from the Czech Republic. The app is available for both Android and iOS devices. Since it is one of the largest cloud storage and sharing platforms, millions of people use it. The Czech Republic’s website is even listed among the 35 most popular ones. Users can download and use its application in addition to its website. Google has removed the application from the Play Store over allegations of widespread piracy against the file-sharing platform.

Uloz is a file storage and sharing platform that allows users to share a wide range of files, including documents, images, videos, and more, just like any other file sharing program. Uloz, however, is claimed to be used for sharing pirated music, movies, and TV shows. Such allegations are not new. Earlier, US Trade Representatives reported Uloz for piracy concerns.

Uloz claims that these allegations are untrue and has applied to have the app restored to the Play Store. Google has removed Uloz from the Play Store after receiving complaints about the file-sharing platform. Weemazz, an anti-piracy company, filed multiple complaints. Weemazz has sent thousands of takedown notices to Uloz on behalf of HBO Europe, Czech Television, and TV Nova. Infringing content is still being uploaded, however. Consequently, the Uloz app was removed by Google following the investigation.