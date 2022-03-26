Indian Army Recruitment 2022: Bumper SSC vacancies announced – How to apply

The Short Service Commission (SSC) of the Indian Army is inviting applications for various positions. Applications can be submitted by April 6, 2022, to all eligible candidates. Applications can be submitted at joinindianarmy.nic.in, the official website of the Indian Army.

After the officers have been selected, the training course will begin in Tamil Nadu in October 2022. It should be noted that the Indian Army is looking for 191 candidates to fill various vacancies. Applicants must be male or female Engineering Graduates who are unmarried or who are widows or orphans of Indian Armed Forces Defence Personnel who died while serving in the army.

Details of the vacancy:

– SSC Tech Men 59th course – 175 posts

– SSC Tech Women 30th Course – 14 posts

– Widows of Defence Personnel – 2 posts

The following are the steps to apply for various positions: