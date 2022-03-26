Israel plans to host ‘historic’ regional summit next week

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid said on Friday that Israel will hold a ‘historic’ five-way regional summit next week, while discussions to resurrect a nuclear deal with Iran remain dormant.

On Sunday and Monday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, as well as the foreign ministers of the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Morocco, will arrive in Israel for a series of diplomatic discussions, according to Lapid.

Under a US-brokered pact known as the Abraham Accords, the UAE and Bahrain normalised relations with Israel in 2020, ushering in a new regional dynamic based on shared concerns about Iran. Last year, Morocco followed suit, and the two nations signed a memorandum of understanding on military cooperation on Friday, according to Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army’s Arabic spokesperson.

Egypt’s, Israel’s, and the United Arab Emirates’ leaders convened on Tuesday in the Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh to discuss the economic consequences of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and Iran’s influence, at a time when Washington’s security commitment in the area is uncertain. In 1979, Israel and Egypt signed a peace pact.