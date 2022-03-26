Karnataka BJP MLA urges CM to ban madrasas because they teach anti-national lessons.

On Saturday, Karnataka BJP legislator MP Renukacharya sparked controversy when he called on Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to ban madrasas in the state because they teach ‘anti-national lessons.’

‘I request the CM and Education Minister to ban madrasas. Don’t we have other schools where Hindu and Christian students study? You teach anti-national lessons here. They should be banned or made to teach the syllabus taught in other schools,’ Renukacharya was quoted by news agency ANI as saying.

The BJP MLA, who is also the chief minister’s political secretary, slammed the Congress over the hijab controversy, accusing the party of creating the issue and playing in vote-bank politics. He also questioned if madrasas were needed.

‘I want to ask Congress who created the hijab issue, you or us? Is vote bank more important to you? I ask Congress, why do we need madrasas? What do madrasas propagate? They instigate innocent kids. Tomorrow, they will go against our country and never say ‘Bharat Mata ki Jai’,’ Renukacharya said, according to ANI.