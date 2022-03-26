Man converts bicycle into E-bike which automatically gets charged; Read on

A student at the American College in Madurai, Tamil Nadu, has transformed a free bicycle given to schoolchildren by the government into an electric bike. This e-bike, according to Dhanush Kumar, can travel up to 40 kilometres on a single charge and recharge automatically every 20 kilometres.

Kumar is a first-year M.Sc. Physics student. He had previously developed a solar-powered bicycle. He claims that the e-bike is superior to his earlier creation.

‘All over the world, there is currently an emphasis on non-conventional energy. There has also been an awareness of people becoming more and more eco-friendly on a day-to-day basis. With that in mind, I first discovered the solar-powered bike. Now, I have designed the e-bike which is three times more efficient than my solar bike. Subsequently, it also has a pedal system. Therefore, the vehicle can automatically recharge itself when you pedal it. For this, I have used alternators that are used in cars’, Kumar said.

Kumar is now in discussions with a private firm in the Coimbatore area about commercialising his e-bike. Anbarasan, Minister of Tamil Nadu Rural Industries, praised the student for his effort.