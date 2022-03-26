Marines go glamorous! Change of uniform , no crew cut , and looks take a scale up ! ;

U.S. Marines have announced changes to their uniforms. For women, these include allowing different socks, longer hair, and more nail color options. Among the goals of the changes are to promote ‘diversity, equity, and inclusion,’ according to a statement released by the Corps Wednesday. At one time, Marines were permitted to have a ‘bulk of hair’ of maximum of two inches. The limit has now been raised to three inches.

Moreover, Marines will now be able to shave ‘undesirable hair’ that extends below or beyond the natural hairline, like a widow’s peak. The Navy has also allowed female Marines to wear nail polish that resembles their skin tone and covers the whole nail. Marines can also wear black, olive drab, or Marine camouflage helmet caps in some circumstances, but they must be worn ‘under the helmet and can be worn as an outer garment when the helmet is removed’.

Furthermore, they may wear olive drab- or black-colored socks in addition to the regular coyote brown. Ponytails are still not allowed for female Marines. It is the only service branch to not allow it. Currently, they can only put their hair in a ‘half ponytail’ while exercising.