Nepalese PM to visit India from April 1-3; Likely to visit Varanasi

New Delhi: Nepalese Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba will pay a three-day visit to India from April 1, aiming to further strengthen the bilateral ties between the nations. Mr Deuba will hold talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 2, a report by PTI said.

Also read: ‘PM taking interest in MCD functioning, BJP is terrified of AAP’: claims Sisodia

This will be Mr Deuba’s first bilateral visit abroad after becoming the prime minister in July 2021. Besides official engagements in Delhi, the Nepalese prime minister is also scheduled to visit Varanasi. He visited India in each of his four earlier stints as the prime minister of Nepal. His last visit to India in his capacity as the prime minister was in 2017. The report added that Deuba’s visit to India is in the tradition of periodic high-level exchanges between the two countries.