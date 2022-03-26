Oman Air to resume flights to eight Indian cities

Muscat: Oman Air will resume passenger flight services to 8 Indian cities. The national air carrier of Oman took this decision as the Indian government has lifted the suspension imposed on inbound and outbound international flights. India will resume the international flight services from March 27.

Also Read: UAE based airline announces new flight service

Oman Air will operate flights to Chennai, Delhi, Goa, Kochi, Kozhikode, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad. Oman Air will use its Boeing 737-800 aircrafts for the services to six cities except Mumbai and Kozhikode. Boeing 737-900 will used for the service to Kozhikode and Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner will be used in the Mumbai route.