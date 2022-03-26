PM Modi to take part in the Bimstec summit virtually on March 30

On March 30, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the sixth Bimstec meeting. Sri Lanka, the current head of the seven-country grouping, will host the summit conference, which would be held digitally.

Bimstec (Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation) top officials will have a meeting on March 28 to prepare for the summit, followed by Bimstec Foreign Ministers meetings on March 29.

The statement from the Ministry of External Affairs read, ‘The Covid-pandemic-related challenges and the uncertainties within the international system that all Bimstec members are facing impart greater urgency to the goal of taking Bimstec technical and economic cooperation to the next level. This is expected to be the main subject of deliberations by leaders at the summit’.

According to the government, the leaders are also expected to discuss the group’s essential institutional structures and methods.