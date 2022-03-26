Police complaint filed against Vivek Agnihotri on his homophobic remarks about Bhopalis.

A complaint has been filed against Vivek Agnihotri, the director of The Kashmir Files, after he stated in an interview that Bhopalis are often assumed to be homosexuals.

Rohit Pandey, a 27-year-old public relations manager, filed the complaint at Mumbai’s Versova police station. The complainant is from Bhopal, Madhya Pradesh, and has requested that an urgent FIR be filed in the case.

After the interview clip went viral, the director of Kashmir Files was criticized for his remark. ‘I am from Bhopal, but I don’t call myself a Bhopali because that has a negative connotation. When someone refers to themselves as a Bhopali, it usually signifies he or she is a homosexual with ‘nawabi’ fantasies.’

Since the release of his film, The Kashmir Files, earlier this month, vivek Agnihotri has dominated the media. Aside from being the subject of heated debate, the film has performed exceptionally well at the box office.