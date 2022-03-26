Samsung launches two new smartphones in India: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: South Korean brand, Samsung launched two new smartphones- Galaxy A13 and Galaxy A23- in India. Samsung Galaxy A13 is priced at Rs 14,999 for the 4GB/64GB variant and Rs 17,999 for the 6GB/128GB model. Galaxy A23 is priced at Rs 19,499 and Rs 20,999 for 6GB/128GB and 8GB/128GB variants respectively.

Galaxy A 13 is powered by Exynos850 processor and runs on UI 4.1 based on Android 12. It features a quad-camera set up on the back and has a a 6.6-inch FHD display.

Galaxy A23 is powered by the Qualcomm SM6225 Snapdragon 680 4G processor and runs on UI 4.1 based on Android 12. It comes with a Type-C charging port and packs a 3.5mm audio jack. The display is protected by Glass front (Gorilla Glass 5).

Both the smartphones are backed by 5,000mAh batteries and supports 25W fast charging. They are is available in Black, White, Peach and Blue colour.