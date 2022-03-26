Shanaya Kapoor made her ramp debut with Siddhant Chaturvedi; Read on

The show for the combined fashion week, FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week is now in progress. On the first two days, young designers and recognised names showcased their latest collections at the INIFD launchpad presentations, while sustainable companies also took the front row on day two.

Ace luxury and Bollywood designer Manish Malhotra closed Day 3 of the fashion week by presenting his latest collection ‘Diffuse’ and bringing on two of the current hottest celebs, Shanaya Kapoor and Siddhant Chaturvedi to serve as muse to his latest collection.

The 22-year-old diva, who is all set to make her big-screen debut in Karan Johar’s ‘Bedhadak’, has become the designer’s latest muse. The actress looked magnificent in a sparkly purple halter neck dress with a waist cut-out. Shanaya sparkled brilliantly in the backless column gown, which featured enormous sequins in vibrant purple colour, as she strode the catwalk with confidence.

‘Gehraiyaan’ actor Siddhant Chaturvedi joined the ramp as well, looking stylish in a colourful costume from the Diffuse collection. The 28-year-old actor wore a basic black shirt, tucked into a pair of brightly coloured floral-patterned slacks with a long multicoloured coat.

The two looked stunning in ensembles from the ace designer’s collection as they walked down the runway together.