SS Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ mints Rs 18 crore on Day 1, less than Baahubali 2

Highly awaited film of SS Rajamouli, ‘RRR: Rise, Roar, Revolt’ starring Ram Charan and Jr NTR was released on March 25. Ajay Devgn and Alia Bhatt also made their Tollywood debut with this film.

According to reports, Rajamouli’s film grossed roughly Rs 17-18 crores on its first day in Hindi alone. The film managed to collect Rs 8 crore only through advance booking. The first-day revenues of RRR astounded everyone since it was the second-best after Sooryavanshi, which earned Rs 26.11 crore on Day 1.

However, the collections are significantly lower when the film is compared to the director’s superhit ‘Baahubali: The Conclusion’, which was released in 2017. Baahubali: The Conclusion grossed Rs 41 crore on its first day in Hindi.

Also Read: Filmmaker Sukumar writes a poem for Rajamouli after watching ‘RRR’

Meanwhile, as per trade analyst, Taran Adarsh, ‘RRR OPENS TO RECORD NUMBERS IN AUS, NZ… #RRR OVERTAKES #TheBatman in #Australia, claiming the No 1 spot on Fri… #NZ is SOLID too…#Australia: A$ 702,560 [? 4.03 cr] #NZ: NZ$ 69,741 [? 37.07 lacs] #USA: Crosses $ 5 million [Thu previews + Fri, still counting] @comScore’.

Rajamouli returns with ‘RRR’ following a five-year hiatus. The Telugu-language epic period action film stars Jr. NTR, Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Samuthirakani, Alison Doody, Ray Stevenson, Olivia Morris, and Shriya Saran among the foreign cast members.