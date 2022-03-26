Ten humanitarian corridors have been agreed upon for front-line areas, says Ukraine

On Saturday, Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk announced that an agreement had been reached on the development of ten humanitarian corridors to evacuate residents from front line areas in Ukrainian towns and cities.

She claimed on national television that anyone attempting to flee the beleaguered southern port of Mariupol would have to do so in private automobiles since Russian forces were not allowing buses past their checkpoints around the city.

When humanitarian corridors have failed in recent weeks, Ukraine and Russia blamed each other.