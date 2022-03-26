Updated entry rules for passengers issued in UAE

Dubai: The National Crisis and Emergency Management Authority in the UAE has updated Covid testing rules for visitors to enter the country via land. According to the new entry rules, both unvaccinated and vaccinated passengers can enter the UAE without any pre-flight checks. They must only perform an EDE test on arrival at their port of entry.

EDE test is a facial scanning test to detect Covid-19 infection. Exponential Deep Examination (EDE) scanners have been developed by EDE Research Institute Abu Dhabi under the International Holding Company (IHC).

Visitors who test Covid-19 positive must perform an additional PCR test. Visitors will be allowed to enter the country until the EDE result appears and everyone in their vehicle has been tested. The authority confirmed that once in the country, visitors must still present the Green Pass on their AlHosn app wherever it is necessary.