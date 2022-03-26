Updated guidelines for close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases issued in UAE

Dubai: The National Authority for Emergency, Crisis and Disaster Management in the UAE has issued new guidelines for close contacts of Covid-19 positive cases. According to the revised guidelines, close contacts now only need to conduct a PCR test on the first and seventh days or when symptoms appear. The new rules will come into effect immediately.

The announcement was made in coordination with NCEMA’s strategic partners in the health sector.

Previously people had to take a PCR test for five consecutive days. Each emirate in the country has the freedom to set its own rules and in Dubai close contacts of positive cases who are not experiencing any symptoms do not have to take a PCR test.