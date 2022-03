Barmer: 2 men were killed and 2 others were injured after the car they were travelling collided with another vehicle. The accident took place at Samo Ki Dhani area in Barmer district of Rajasthan.

The dead were identified as Suresh Kumar and Lumbharam. They were going to Bisarniya village. The  injured are being treated.