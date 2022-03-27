‘A global conflict will break out over the Ukraine war; Pope Francis

On Sunday, Pope Francis warned against a global conflict brought about by the war in Ukraine that, he warned, could wipe out humankind. In St. Peter’s Square for his Sunday blessing, Pope Francis said ‘This invasion of Ukraine, this senseless war, which is a defeat for everyone, for everyone and it has been going on for more than a month now’.

‘We must repudiate war, a place of death where fathers and mothers bury their children, where men kill their brothers without even seeing them, where the powerful decide and the poor die,’ he said. He mentioned the statistics that have the country’s children have fled , citing the war in Ukraine as destroying the country’s future. In an attempt to urge his audience not to view war as inevitable, he said, ‘that is the barbarism and sacrilege of war’.

‘If we emerge from this (war) the same as we were before, we will all be in some way guilty. Faced with the danger of self-destruction, humanity must understand that the time has come to abolish war, to cancel it from the history of man before it cancels man from history,’ he said.

Francis has spoken of a possible nuclear conflict several times since Russia invaded its neighbor on Feb. 24. ‘I beg every politician involved to reflect on this, to make a commitment, and, looking at martyred Ukraine, to understand that every day of war worsens the situation for everyone,’ he said. ‘Enough! Stop! Let the weapons fall silent. Negotiate seriously for peace,’ he said.